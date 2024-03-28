Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 40,402 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $115,953.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,984,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 2,576 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $7,341.60.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Peter Derycz sold 61 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $164.70.

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $79,589.06.

On Thursday, January 18th, Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $52,293.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Peter Derycz sold 22 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $57.20.

On Friday, January 12th, Peter Derycz sold 636 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,653.60.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Peter Derycz sold 8,756 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $22,765.60.

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Derycz sold 15,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $40,650.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Peter Derycz sold 476 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $1,237.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Peter Derycz sold 1,353 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $3,517.80.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Research Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Research Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

