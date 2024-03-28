Tina Marriott Sells 8,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

