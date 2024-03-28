Michael Wayne Callihoo Sells 12,107 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SES stock opened at C$11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.13. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.