iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $178.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.