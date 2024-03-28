GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

