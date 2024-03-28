Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.69) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
