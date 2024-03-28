JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of JKS opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

