Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $45.20

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Northwest Natural Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NWN stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $49.08.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Natural
- What are earnings reports?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.