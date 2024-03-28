Analyzing Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A -81.59% 1.89% Carbon Revolution Public N/A -6.26% -3.37%

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and Carbon Revolution Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carbon Revolution Public has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.38%. Given Carbon Revolution Public’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Revolution Public is more favorable than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and Carbon Revolution Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $280,000.00 N/A N/A Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A $6.28 million N/A N/A

Summary

Carbon Revolution Public beats Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.