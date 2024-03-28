MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given New $2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 25,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,842. The stock has a market cap of $579.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.53. MarketWise has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1.5% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.