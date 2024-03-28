MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MDB Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MDBH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11. MDB Capital has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of MDB Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDBH. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MDB Capital in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MDB Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

