enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Up to $17.24

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $17.75. enGene shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 4,666 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

enGene Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

