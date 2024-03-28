enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Shares Gap Up to $17.24

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $17.75. enGene shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 4,666 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENGN
enGene Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.