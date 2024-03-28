Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Acquires C$111,405.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,405.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,256.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Sime Armoyan purchased 7,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$40,898.55.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Sime Armoyan bought 23,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$122,430.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 6,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$36,708.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 152,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$807,312.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,272.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 42,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,489.69.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.4 %
TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
