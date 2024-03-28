Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 211,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 758,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,375,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,034 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

