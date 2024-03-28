Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 211,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 758,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
