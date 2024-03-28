Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

