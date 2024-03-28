NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00015804 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00013291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,253.73 or 1.00397567 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00142423 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

