Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 277.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 413,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,816. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,957,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

