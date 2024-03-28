Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $104.11. 1,172,604 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.