RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.71.

Get RH alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of RH stock opened at $297.10 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.