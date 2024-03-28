Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT):

3/28/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT opened at $187.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth $103,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.