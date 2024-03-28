UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIST opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 975,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

