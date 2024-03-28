UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.
Vista Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VIST opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.50.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Energy will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
