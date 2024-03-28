Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,116 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.88. 46,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,498. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

