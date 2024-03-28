Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.45. 1,558,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

