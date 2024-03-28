Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $398.84. 337,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,946. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.