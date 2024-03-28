Sebold Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

