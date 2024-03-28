Sebold Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,859 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 19.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $168.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

