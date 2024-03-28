SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down to $62.94

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 62.94, but opened at 61.18. SharkNinja shares last traded at 62.41, with a volume of 106,268 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

