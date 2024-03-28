Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rises By 158.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

HBRIY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

