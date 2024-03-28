Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rises By 158.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
HBRIY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $4.17.
About Harbour Energy
