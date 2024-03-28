Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 157,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 152,324 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

