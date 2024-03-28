G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, G999 has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00077163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025105 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)"

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

