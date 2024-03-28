Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Rises By 120.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,363,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU stock remained flat at $22.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

