Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 12%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 132,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 162,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of -6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

