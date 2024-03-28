Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Up 110.1% in March

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steakholder Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steakholder Foods by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steakholder Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steakholder Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 96,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,868. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Shares of Steakholder Foods are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 4th.

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Further Reading

