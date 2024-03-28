Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 166.4% from the February 29th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 124,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 116,409 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 403.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,345. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

