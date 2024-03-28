The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $194.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.78. 229,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,865. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

