Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 29th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.89% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tharimmune stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 15,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,724. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

