Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,380,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

