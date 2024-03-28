First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Position Reduced by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned 1.82% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DVLU stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

