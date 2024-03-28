Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Courier Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

