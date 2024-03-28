Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $107,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $35.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.