Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $264.00 to $275.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Virtus Investment Partners traded as high as $263.39 and last traded at $256.48, with a volume of 17453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.61.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.35 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.15. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.91%.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Investment Partners
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.