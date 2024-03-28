WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,078 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,533,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 940,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,753. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.