Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $314.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $317.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

