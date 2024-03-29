Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 1,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

