Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. 5,362,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

