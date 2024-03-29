Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,281. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

