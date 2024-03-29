Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,662,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.