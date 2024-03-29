iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.42. 1,714,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $91.00. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

