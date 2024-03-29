Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 239,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 1,848,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,580. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

