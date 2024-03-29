Williams Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

